Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 30,026 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.23 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

