Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 44,388 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 55.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

