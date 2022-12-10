Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 49,330 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

