Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 68,481 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 29.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 675,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 60.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

