Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

GNRC stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $377.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.