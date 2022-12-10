Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,277,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 388.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

