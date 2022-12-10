Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 12,864 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

IR stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

