Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 149 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

