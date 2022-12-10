Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 18,125 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,511,000 after acquiring an additional 201,825 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 283.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.