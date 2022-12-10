Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 23,079 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

FN opened at $130.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

