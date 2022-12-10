Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,610 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $98.26 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

