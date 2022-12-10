Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,264 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,693,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,089 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 538,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

