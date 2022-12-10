Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 34,530 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Autohome by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

