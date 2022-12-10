Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of AL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.07%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

