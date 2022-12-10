Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $11,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CyberArk Software

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

