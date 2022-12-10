Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.