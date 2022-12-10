Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

