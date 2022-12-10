Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36,214.3% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 78.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

