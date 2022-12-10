Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 813.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

