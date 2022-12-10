Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,541,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.