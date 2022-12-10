Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $83.60 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

