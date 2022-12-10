Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.00 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

