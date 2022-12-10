Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,080. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

