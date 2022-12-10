Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

