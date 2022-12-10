Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 116.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

