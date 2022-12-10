Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,807 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

