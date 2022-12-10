Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.07 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of PDCE opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

