Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $16,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $15,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR opened at $7.11 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

