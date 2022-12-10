Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

