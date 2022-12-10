Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

