Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.