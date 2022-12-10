Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

