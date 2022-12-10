Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.