Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

