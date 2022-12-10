Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.