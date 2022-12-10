Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

