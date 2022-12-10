Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hexcel by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexcel Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.