Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $90.71 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.