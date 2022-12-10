Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

