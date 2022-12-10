Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

