Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile



Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

