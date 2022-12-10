Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,797 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,290,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after buying an additional 224,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

