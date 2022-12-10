Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,444 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $45.38 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.