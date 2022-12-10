Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 26,835 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

