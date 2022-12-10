Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,039 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alamo Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $145.74 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

