Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 44,388 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 55.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

