Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 90,387 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Trading Down 1.2 %

Rambus stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -162.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.