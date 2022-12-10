Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 151,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.28 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

