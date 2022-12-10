Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.