Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.67.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.15 and a 200 day moving average of $335.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

